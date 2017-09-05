Watch: Netflix Releases New Trailer For “The Magic School Bus Rides Again”

All together now…”Bus, do your stuff!” The first trailer for Netflix’s highly anticipated reboot of The Magic School Bus has finally been released.

All the kids are back at school for another year, but there’s a new Frizzle in town. The younger sister of the original Frizz has taken over the classroom. The new Miss Frizzle is voiced by Kate McKinnon, and luckily, shares her sisters crazy ideas and passion for science.

The theme song has also been reimagined, and is performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Watch the full trailer below!