WATCH: Netflix Brings Back ‘Body Break’ For Santa Clarita Diet Commercial

If you lived in Canada at all during the 80’s, 90’s and early 2000’s you know who Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod are. In fact, you probably just said “Keep Fit and Have Fun!” out loud to yourself wherever you are.

Well, Canada’s beloved fitness duo are back, and it’s all thanks to Netflix. Johnson and McLeod appear in a new commercial for Netflix’s new horror-comedy Santa Clarita Diet, starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant.

The hilarious video starts with Hal and Joanne warning against “hot new experimental diets” and even manages to get in a few digs at ‘social media fitness influencers’ before taking a dark turn.

Watch below. Warning: The video does contain some graphic scenes.

Hal and Joanne never fall for hot new experimental diets and neither should you! Try the Santa Clarita Diet today. pic.twitter.com/YzlyEuf9Ll — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) February 6, 2017

