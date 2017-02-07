Listen Live

WATCH: Netflix Brings Back ‘Body Break’ For Santa Clarita Diet Commercial

Warning: Video Contains Graphic Scenes

By Funny

If you lived in Canada at all during the 80’s, 90’s and early 2000’s you know who Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod are. In fact, you probably just said “Keep Fit and Have Fun!” out loud to yourself wherever you are.

Well, Canada’s beloved fitness duo are back, and it’s all thanks to Netflix. Johnson and McLeod appear in a new commercial for Netflix’s new horror-comedy Santa Clarita Diet, starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant.

The hilarious video starts with Hal and Joanne warning against “hot new experimental diets” and even manages to get in a few digs at ‘social media fitness influencers’ before taking a dark turn.

Watch below. Warning: The video does contain some graphic scenes.

 

(Courtesy of Netflix Canada)

Related posts

Tom Brady Takes A Jab At Roger Goodell In Post-Superbowl Commercial

Thieves Steal Boxes of ‘Roll Up the Rim Cups’

Styx Drummer Sued for Injuring Fan With Drumstick

2017 Superbowl Commercials

Rob Lowe is Looking for a Personal Assistant

Nicholas Cage Crashes Nicholas Cage Movie Marathon

Saudi Prince Buys A First-Class Plane Seat for Each of his 80 Falcons

Saggy Pants Could Equal Fines and Psychological Counseling

WATCH: Barrie Colts Alumni Tanner Pearson Makes An Appearance On ‘Ellen’