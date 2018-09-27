Watch: Neil Young Performs New Love Song ‘Eternity’
He Performed The Tune At Capitol Theater In New York
During his set at Port Chester’s Capitol Theater on Wednesday, Canadian rock legend Neil Young played a new love track called “Eternity.”
Although Young played tons of his classics, he also performed “Eternity,” which he played for the first time at the Outlaw Musical Festival on Sunday evening in New York. The tune is about the joyful feeling of sharing a home with your true love.
Watch the performance below.