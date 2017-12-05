WATCH: Nashville Pred’s Forward Gets His Biggest Assist Off Ice

Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson won’t get credit on an official NHL score sheet but this could go down as his biggest assist.

The Predators were set to square off with the Ducks Saturday when Arvidsson approached Conor Payne and his girlfriend Morgan Landsberg. They were waiting to greet the team ahead of their game. Conor’s soon-to-be wife Morgan had no idea what as about to happen.

Arvidsson, as instructed delivered the engagement ring and the proposal was on…