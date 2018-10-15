Watch: Naked Man Jumped In To Shark Tank At Ripley’s Aquarium Over The Weekend

Partiers at Ripley’s Aquarium’s Friday Night Jazz got a little too wild this weekend after, according to a redditor, a naked man jumped into the aquarium’s shark exhibit in front of several people watching.

The evening was supposed to be an event where they host live music, and offer alcoholic drinks for a “deep sea musical adventure,” which this guy may have indulged in.

A couple of videos of the event are now making their ways around social media.

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW IS NSFW

Watch the degenerate swimming around in a pool of sharks below.

