Do you like hockey? Rock music? Fire? Guys on horses? Cheerleaders? If so, this video is for you.

SKA Saint Petersburg, a KHL team, recently released a hype video for the playoffs with all of those things and more. The video features former NHL’ers Pavel Datsyuk, Slava Voynov and Ilya Kovalchuk. Words really can’t do it justice, just watch below.

(Courtesy SKA Saint Petersburg)