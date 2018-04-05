Watch: Mike Meyers Resurrects “Dr. Evil” On The Tonight Show

Mike Meyers brought back a classic character on Wednesday night. “Dr. Evil” made a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to talk about the Trump administration – what else?

Fallon announced that he had heard about a White House firing that wasn’t public knowledge yet. Cue Mike Meyers, AKA The Secretary of Evil. Dr. Evil said he was “more of an ideas guy“, and that “all the most evil stuff” was his idea.

Watch the entire hilarious clip below: