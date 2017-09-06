Listen Live

WATCH: Metallica’s James Hetfield Falls Onstage

“Yes, I’m OK. My ego? Not so much.”

By Morning Show, Music

James Hetfield is nursing a bruised butt and ego after falling onstage during a concert in the Netherlands.

He stepped into a hole created when a part of the band’s custom stage was lowered as part of Monday’s show. He fell face-first into the floor and smashed his face into his guitar. In the video he remains motionless for a few seconds until a pair of stagehands help him up. After the song he told the crowd, “Yes, I’m OK. My ego? Not so much.”

Related posts

Man Breaks His Own Record for Carrying Beer Steins

Watch: Shaq & John Cena Carpool Karaoke Trailer

Watch: Chris Martin Visits BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge

Sharon Osbourne: Ozzy Cheated with Six Different Women

5 Pumpkin Spice Flavoured Things that Shouldn’t Exist

WATCH: Dave Grohl Play with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Watch: Foo Fighters Kick Off BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month

Neil Young’s Long Lost Acoustic Record “Hitchhiker” Arrives September 8th

WATCH: Guy gets Leg Caught in Ridiculously Small Sinkhole