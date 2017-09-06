WATCH: Metallica’s James Hetfield Falls Onstage

James Hetfield is nursing a bruised butt and ego after falling onstage during a concert in the Netherlands.

He stepped into a hole created when a part of the band’s custom stage was lowered as part of Monday’s show. He fell face-first into the floor and smashed his face into his guitar. In the video he remains motionless for a few seconds until a pair of stagehands help him up. After the song he told the crowd, “Yes, I’m OK. My ego? Not so much.”