WATCH: Matthew Perry Beat Up Justin Trudeau

"I'm Not Bragging About This, This Was Terrible"

Matthew Perry is best known for playing Chandler Bing on friends, but it turns out he’s a little tougher than Chandler in real life. Or, at least he was in grade 5.

As it turns out, Matthew Perry attended the same elementary school as Justin Trudeau. Makes sense – they were both raised in Ottawa and Perry’s mother was once the press secretary for Pierre Trudeau.

Perry was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, and revealed that he, along with one of his playground friends, once beat up the future Prime Minister.

