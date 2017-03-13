WATCH: Matt Good makes Beer Run Mid-Song

Matthew Good packed Danforth Music Hall for three nights last week as part of his Beautiful Midnight Revisited – I Miss New Wave Tour. The British Columbia pulled off one of the greatest rock star moves possible during the second show on Thursday night, heading into the crowd and making his way to the bar for a cold can of Keith’s while continuing to belt out the lyrics to “Let’s Get It On.”

See this veteran move for yourself.

Things get Canadian AF as Good begins his trek back to the stage and places a hand on the shoulder of the guy who used to make the CBC Hockey Night in Canada montages. Pucks deep, boys!

Just one of too many to mention great moments from Good’s three-night run in Toronto’s east end.