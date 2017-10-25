Watch: Massive Gord Downie Singalong In Toronto Last Night

Hundreds of fans gathered in Nathan Phillips Square Tuesday night to honour the late Gord Downie.

Led by Choir! Choir! Choir!, fans sang Tragically Hip favourites including “Bobcaygeon”, “Courage”, “Ahead By A Century” and more.

Last night in Toronto, a beautiful tribute to Gord Downie in Nathan Phillips Square by @choirchoirchoir. #TorontoSingsForGord pic.twitter.com/ABYX9lwxqB — John Tory (@JohnTory) October 25, 2017

The ensemble also sang through “The Stranger” from Gord’s penultimate album Secret Path. Donations were being accepted on behalf of the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, the charity he launched upon release of that album.

Gord Downie passed away last Wednesday October 18th, five days before the release of his final album Introduce Yerself.

Watch below.