Watch: Massive Crowd At Green Day Show Sings “Bohemian Rhapsody”

66,000 Sing Along To Classic Queen Track

A crowd of more than 65,000 people spontaneously broke into song awaiting a Green Day concert in London this weekend. Queen has officially responded to the powerful singalong in a tweet

Watch the video below as fans join together to sing one of the most beloved Queen songs, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

 

