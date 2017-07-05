Watch: Massive Crowd At Green Day Show Sings “Bohemian Rhapsody”
66,000 Sing Along To Classic Queen Track
A crowd of more than 65,000 people spontaneously broke into song awaiting a Green Day concert in London this weekend. Queen has officially responded to the powerful singalong in a tweet
Utterly Magnifico…we salute you @GreenDay fans! https://t.co/zhRLhFgTdN
— Queen (@QueenWillRock) July 5, 2017
Watch the video below as fans join together to sing one of the most beloved Queen songs, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”