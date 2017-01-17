Listen Live

WATCH: Massive Alligator Crosses Path in Florida

No, it's not a dinosaur.

No, this is not a scene out of Jurassic Park…it’s a real-life alligator! It was spotted in Florida at the Circle B Bar Nature Reserve in Lakeland. And Kim Joiner, a passerby managed to capture this incredible video of it crossing her path. It’s since gone viral.

Locals say that this bad boy has been around for years and they even have a name for him: Big Humpback (because of the huge curve of his spine.)

He’s estimated to be 14-15 feet long which could make him Florida’s biggest alligator.

