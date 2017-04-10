Listen Live

Watch: Marvel Releases Trailer For ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

It. Looks. Awesome.

By Entertainment, Videos

The Thor series has long been one of the few disappointments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s a waste of perfect casting in Chris Hemsworth. We’ve seen Hemsworth’s comedic talents peek through in the Avengers films, in Ghostbusters and also in the “Thor & Darryl” viral videos

The above short was directed by Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople) who is also at the helm of Ragnarok. The buzz has been building that this could finally be a turn around for the Thor franchise. Today, the first official trailer dropped, and it gives us plenty of reason to be optimistic.

According to Disney, “Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok — the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization — at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger — the Incredible Hulk!”

Thor: Ragnarok is set to hit theatres in November.

