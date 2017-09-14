WATCH: Man Drops Engagement Ring into Pond During Proposal

A man in Missouri planned the perfect proposal for his girlfriend. What he didn’t plan was dropping the $3,000 engagement ring into the pond right in the middle of it.

Seth Dixon got on one knee to propose to Ruth Salas, opened the ring box, and the ring popped out and fell through the slats of the wooden bridge they were standing on. The entire moment was caught on camera.

The pair had a few friends present to witness the joyous occasion and soon, everyone was in the pond looking for the ring.

Unfortunately nobody was able to recover the ring but the couple are happily engaged and planning an October 21st wedding. They’ve got a GoFundMe page set up to help raise funds to replace the ring.

(cover photo via Staci Dabney’s Photography Facebook)