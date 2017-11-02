Listen Live

Watch: Luke Skywalker Returns To The Millennium Falcon

In A New "The Last Jedi" Teaser

Last night during Game 7 of the World Series, a new trailer for The Last Jedi aired. The clip features a moment that is bound to give Star Wars fans instant goosebumps.

During the trailer, Luke Skywalker (played by Mark Hamill) steps back on to the Millenium Falcon for the first time in decades.

Needless to say, the moment had the internet freaking out

 

Only 43 sleeps until The Last Jedi hits theatres on December 15th.

