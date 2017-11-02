Watch: Luke Skywalker Returns To The Millennium Falcon

Last night during Game 7 of the World Series, a new trailer for The Last Jedi aired. The clip features a moment that is bound to give Star Wars fans instant goosebumps.

During the trailer, Luke Skywalker (played by Mark Hamill) steps back on to the Millenium Falcon for the first time in decades.

Needless to say, the moment had the internet freaking out

Holy Sith… Luke back in the Falcon cockpit is everything good in this world! Take all my money, @starwars! https://t.co/v55Ow7cGcu pic.twitter.com/NiUyVJcTC3 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 2, 2017

LUKE IS BACK ON THE MILLENNIUM FALCON, I REPEAT, LUKE IS BACK ON THE MILLENNIUM FALCON pic.twitter.com/syhVjXDR8n — lara (@leiaskywaIkers) November 2, 2017

Luke in the Falcon!! Full on chills… https://t.co/zNka4YyDbQ — Nicolas Sciarrino (@JediNick01) November 2, 2017

Luke Skywalker returns to the Millennium Falcon in The Last Jedi teaser. https://t.co/e2T6X0Qr3V pic.twitter.com/nwNU8atQv6 — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) November 2, 2017

Only 43 sleeps until The Last Jedi hits theatres on December 15th.