WATCH: London, Ontario’s Newest Celebrity

#TerrytheTurkey

By Videos, Weird and Wonderful

There’s a new top dog in London… or rather top BIRD.

Terry the Turkey showed up just outside of London’s downtown core about a month ago and has been greeting Tim Hortons patrons at the intersection of Wellington and Horton ever since.

I’m sure Barrie has an animal celebrity. We need to find a #BarrytheBeaver or #BillytheBuzzard.

CC Image Courtesy of abdallahh via Flickr

