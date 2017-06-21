WATCH: London, Ontario’s Newest Celebrity

There’s a new top dog in London… or rather top BIRD.

Terry the Turkey showed up just outside of London’s downtown core about a month ago and has been greeting Tim Hortons patrons at the intersection of Wellington and Horton ever since.

Just had my first encounter with Terry the Turkey at a Tim Hortons drive thru. #LdnOnt Oh that’s not normal where you live? #terrytheturkey pic.twitter.com/HVtDMJ1Pzt — Christina Zoricic (@Libraried) June 9, 2017

I’m sure Barrie has an animal celebrity. We need to find a #BarrytheBeaver or #BillytheBuzzard.

CC Image Courtesy of abdallahh via Flickr