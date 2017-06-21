WATCH: London, Ontario’s Newest Celebrity
#TerrytheTurkey
There’s a new top dog in London… or rather top BIRD.
Wild turkey in #ldnont slows traffic, blocks drivethrus and wins over social media https://t.co/TnqBEyA8FP #TerrytheTurkey pic.twitter.com/agWtYZfLRV
— Colin Butler (@ColinButlerCBC) June 19, 2017
Terry the Turkey showed up just outside of London’s downtown core about a month ago and has been greeting Tim Hortons patrons at the intersection of Wellington and Horton ever since.
#terrytheturkey @jeffkellyRADIO pic.twitter.com/kGJ7g5Ythh
— Mike Matos (@mikegmatos) May 17, 2017
Just had my first encounter with Terry the Turkey at a Tim Hortons drive thru. #LdnOnt Oh that’s not normal where you live? #terrytheturkey pic.twitter.com/HVtDMJ1Pzt
— Christina Zoricic (@Libraried) June 9, 2017
I’m sure Barrie has an animal celebrity. We need to find a #BarrytheBeaver or #BillytheBuzzard.