Watch: Liam Gallagher Shares “Wall Of Glass”

Tuesday night saw former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher perform his first-ever solo show, where he unveiled three new songs. Today he’s shared a an official video for one of them, “Wall of Glass.”

It’s the first taste of Gallagher’s solo album that is set to release later this year (most likely October). He told Pitchfork that the video was inspired by James Bond and Bruce Lee films:

“I did get to wear a gold Saint Laurent hooded jacket in one scene, which I convinced myself made me look like a modern day Elvis, as he loved to wear gold suits”

Check it out for yourself below: