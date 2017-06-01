Listen Live

Watch: Liam Gallagher Shares “Wall Of Glass”

From His Upcoming Solo Project

By Music, Videos

Tuesday night saw former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher perform his first-ever solo show, where he unveiled three new songs. Today he’s shared a an official video for one of them, “Wall of Glass.”

It’s the first taste of Gallagher’s solo album that is set to release later this year (most likely October). He told Pitchfork that the video was inspired by James Bond and Bruce Lee films:

I did get to wear a gold Saint Laurent hooded jacket in one scene, which I convinced myself made me look like a modern day Elvis, as he loved to wear gold suits

Check it out for yourself below:

 

Related posts

Foo Fighters Release New Single “Run”

Festival Pulls Plug on Foo Fighters…They Keep Playing Anyway

Alanis Morissette To Make A Musical Based On “Jagged Little Pill”

The Tragically Hip Partner with Newstrike on Medical Marijuana

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Have Renewed Their Vows

WATCH: Guns ‘N Roses Cover “Black Hole Sun” As Tribute To Chris Cornell

Watch: First Trailer For “Logan Lucky” Released

Liam Gallagher To Team Up With Adele Producer Greg Kurstin

Music Legend Greg Allman Passes