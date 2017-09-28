Watch: Liam Gallagher Shares Video For “Greedy Soul”

The former Oasis frontman just released a video for his new single ‘Greedy Soul’. The video was filmed in Air Studios, where Gallagher performed with the support of his band as well as a brass section.

Both the single and video come as a preface to his debut solo album As You Were, which will be released on October 9th on digital, CD, and vinyl. Gallagher is also scheduled to be performing on some of his biggest headlining gigs as a solo artist so far, playing venues as big as Manchester Arena.

Watch the new video for “Greedy Soul” below.

Feature image courtesy Liam Gallagher via Facebook.