Watch: Liam Gallagher Has To Make His Own Tea And He’s Not Happy About It

WARNING: Very, Very NSFW Due To (lots of) Graphic Language

BBC Three released a clip from the Behind-The-Scenes documentary they filmed at Lollapalooza with Liam Gallagher.

The clip features Gallagher making a cup of tea, in the most hilariously rock-and-roll fashion possible. It’s the best thing you’ll see today, possibly ever. Warning: there is a lot of swearing. But, of course there is…it’s Liam Gallagher.

Watch the clip below:

I mean, if 4 eliminated jobs and Liam Gallagher being forced to make his own tea isn’t a good enough reason to pay for music, I don’t know what is.

