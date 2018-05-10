Listen Live

WATCH: Lava Engulfs Car in Hawaii

Truly Terrifying

By Morning Show

The Kilauea volcano erupted last week causing hundreds of people to be evacuated. The lava has destroyed streets, cars and at least 36 structures destroyed so far.

The worst isn’t over for Hawaiian residents, new cracks have formed and the US Geological Survey has warned of possible explosive eruptions in the coming weeks. As the lava continues to sink in a lake, the groundwater could interact with the lava to create steam explosions, which would emit “ballistic projectiles”. There are also threats of ash clouds rising, further spreading the ash across the island, and acid rain from explosive steam at the summit of Kilauea volcano.

