WATCH: “Kiss Guy” Performs with the Foo Fighters

Stuff like this doesn't just happen in the movies! 

A pretty surreal scene panned out at a Foo Fighters concert about a week ago.

Dave Grohl acknowledged this kids sign from the crowd and well, pulled him on stage. A few minutes later it felt like a movie, Dave forgetting the lyrics to his own song as he watched a young kid shred a few solos and deliver some tasty licks to a sold out crowd. Oh and I almost forgot… The kid brought his own damn guitar pick !

WATCH HERE: CAUTION LANGUAGE!

 

If you want to see more from “Kiss Guy” his real name is Yayo Sanchez! Here’s his Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/YayoSanchez333/

Jake’s Top 3 Live Performances