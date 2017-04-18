WATCH: Kids React To AC/DC

It’s always interesting to learn other people’s opinions on music and it’s especially awesome when it’s kids!

For the most part these kids recognized the songs and the general reaction is that they’re totally digging the music. They were really surprised that the band is still alive though, let along still touring.

The funniest part is probably their reactions to Angus Young’s fashion sense:

“It looks like the school uniform from School of Rock that Jack Black wears.”

And when told the band name:

“What kind of band name is that?”

This is probably one of the greatest ways to sum up AC/DC:

“It’s like a little Gremlin voice sort of… Gets you like hyped up, like yeah I can do anything!”

YouTube / FBE

Main Image via Ultimate Guitar