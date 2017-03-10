Listen Live

WATCH: Kids Interrupt Their Dad At Work…Live On The BBC

Working From Home With Kids Can Be Tricky

By Funny, Videos

Being a working parent can be tough – even more difficult when you’re trying to work from home. Anyone who has ever tried to get anything done with toddlers around can feel Professor Robert Kelly’s pain.

Professor Kelly, who is a political science professor, was a guest on the BBC to discuss Friday’s ousting of South Korean President Park Geun-hye. Little did he know, his interview was about to have a couple of guests.

Kelly did a great job of keeping his cool when his two kids burst through the door and interrupted his very serious interview.

Dont apologize, professor Kelly, this is the best thing ever.

Related posts

5 FANS YOU’LL SEE AT EVERY SPORTING EVENT

Arya Stark and Eleven Unite In New Converse Ad

5 Reasons Why We HATE Winter

WATCH: The Wind Was So Strong it Literally Picked up a Little Girl

10 Facts You May Not Know about Chuck Norris

Game of Thrones Season 7 Premiere Date Announced

WATCH: Samuel L. Jackson Acts Out His Entire Career In 10 Minutes

LISTEN: This Guy us Such a Big Degrassi Fan He’s Willing to Change his Name

WATCH: Kid Adorably Interrupts Mississippi Weather Man on Live TV