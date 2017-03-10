WATCH: Kids Interrupt Their Dad At Work…Live On The BBC

Being a working parent can be tough – even more difficult when you’re trying to work from home. Anyone who has ever tried to get anything done with toddlers around can feel Professor Robert Kelly’s pain.

Professor Kelly, who is a political science professor, was a guest on the BBC to discuss Friday’s ousting of South Korean President Park Geun-hye. Little did he know, his interview was about to have a couple of guests.

Kelly did a great job of keeping his cool when his two kids burst through the door and interrupted his very serious interview.

Dont apologize, professor Kelly, this is the best thing ever.