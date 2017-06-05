WATCH: Justin Trudeau on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on Live with Kelly and Ryan today from the beautiful Niagara Falls. It was a fairly fluffy interview with discussion about his reputation for flashy socks and shirtless pics but there was time to talk about his relationship with Donald Trump.

He talked about ways in which they agree on things…but he didn’t hold back on their disagreements:

“Today is World Environment Day, we don’t agree on that, because I think there’s a lot of good jobs in the environment that we’re building for. But we both agree that the most important responsibility of a leader is to create good jobs for middle-class people across our countries and we’re connected on that.”

Watch a clip from the interview here:

I love Trudeau’s answer to Ryan Seacrest’s question: “Do you secretly want one of (your kids) to become the next prime minister?”

“Definitely not. Although I will say, I have one daughter and there is something very special about imagining a woman prime minister. I think it’s long overdue. I just don’t think we have to wait that long. I think it should be sooner than that.”

Maybe he forgot we’ve already had a female prime minister and her name was Kim Campbell:

In promotion for the interview, Kelly seemed to be smitten by Trudeau. I mean, if I was going to interview him, I would be fluffing my hair just like Kelly did here:

Live with Kelly and Ryan is coming to Niagara Falls & Kelly seems to be smitten to meet Justin Trudeau. 😂 (🎥LivewithKellyandRyan) #Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/YDep6406k2 — Lorraine McMillanG (@bluejaylover49) June 1, 2017

One of the questions she asked in the interview was, “How does your wife feel about you being named the sexiest politician alive?”

He responded, “My wife’s the one who doesn’t believe it. She’s like, ‘Really?’ She knows what I look like when I get up in the morning.”

“Is it so different than this?” replied Ripa.

“A little messier,” he replied.

Oh Justin, we love you!

Here’s the full interview:

YouTube / LIVE with Kelly

Main Image via cbc.ca