WATCH: Josh Donaldson hits umpire with his bat

There was a very scary moment during the Red Sox-Blue Jays in Boston last night. In the first inning of the game, Jays third basement Josh Donaldson swung and lost control of his bat on the backswing. His bat struck the umpire in the head.

Glad umpire Chris Segal is okay after taking a Josh Donaldson backswing to the head. Segal remains in the game. pic.twitter.com/nWdt1pAGJW — Stadium (@watchstadium) July 17, 2017

Umpire Chris Segal tried to stand with the help of Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, but needed several minutes before he got up and returned to action.

CC image courtesy of John Tornow via Flickr