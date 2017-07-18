Listen Live

WATCH: Josh Donaldson hits umpire with his bat

A dangerous backswing...

There was a very scary moment during the Red Sox-Blue Jays in Boston last night. In the first inning of the game, Jays third basement Josh Donaldson swung and lost control of his bat on the backswing. His bat struck the umpire in the head.

Umpire Chris Segal tried to stand with the help of Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, but needed several minutes before he got up and returned to action.

CC image courtesy of John Tornow via Flickr

