Watch: Johnny Depp Surprises Disneyland Visitors As Captain Jack Sparrow

53-Year Old Star Appeared On The Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride

There are always Disney myths floating around, like “if you yell ‘Andy’s coming’ in front of Buzz or Woody, they’ll fall down” or “sometimes Johnny Depp shows up as Captain Jack Sparrow and surprises people on Pirates of the Caribbean“. Normally, neither of those are true…until last night.

Johnny Depp, dressed in full Captain Jack Sparrow gear, surprised riders on Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland in California. The actor played the character to perfection, rambling and pointing his sword at guests. Several lucky fans captured video of the star in action.

Depp is set to reprise his role in the 5th Pirates of the Caribbean movie, Dead Men Tell No Tales, which opens next month.

