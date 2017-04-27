Watch: Johnny Depp Surprises Disneyland Visitors As Captain Jack Sparrow

There are always Disney myths floating around, like “if you yell ‘Andy’s coming’ in front of Buzz or Woody, they’ll fall down” or “sometimes Johnny Depp shows up as Captain Jack Sparrow and surprises people on Pirates of the Caribbean“. Normally, neither of those are true…until last night.

Johnny Depp, dressed in full Captain Jack Sparrow gear, surprised riders on Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland in California. The actor played the character to perfection, rambling and pointing his sword at guests. Several lucky fans captured video of the star in action.

You know those little Disney Myths like…Johnny Depp will dress up as Jack Sparrow and sit in the Pirates of the Caribbean Ride? Well… pic.twitter.com/oAyIIu1e56 — B. (@BaileyNielson) April 27, 2017

JOHNNY DEPP WAS ON PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN WHILE I WAS ON IT AND IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/OsVRL8pmn7 — Maddie (@madikins531) April 27, 2017

Life is complete! Just saw Johnny Depp on Pirates of the Caribbean @Disneyland !! #PiratesoftheCaribbean pic.twitter.com/33lLTGmHng — Patricia (@MissLovelyCuppy) April 27, 2017

Johnny Depp Is filming on the pirates ride in Disney land!!!! Crazy!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Klc1QyEKzR — Tommy Williams (@Twiller0) April 27, 2017

Johnny Depp spent his day at Disneyland surprising guests on Pirates. I could die. pic.twitter.com/rxPm1GdRHu — Amanda (@ItsMandizzle) April 27, 2017

Depp is set to reprise his role in the 5th Pirates of the Caribbean movie, Dead Men Tell No Tales, which opens next month.