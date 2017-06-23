WATCH: Johnny Depp Jokes About Killing Trump at Glastonbury Festival

Johnny Depp took a page out of Kathy Griffin’s playbook and made a joke about assassinating President Donald Trump while talking to a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival this week.

He was introducing a screening of his film The Libertine and asked the crowd, “Can you bring Trump here?”

The crowd booed and he said, “You misunderstand completely. When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? I want to clarify, I’m not an actor. I lie for a living…it’s been a while. Maybe it’s about time.”

He should be expecting a call from the U.S. Secret Service any day now.

(cover photo via celebrityabc flickr)