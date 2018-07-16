WATCH: John Travolta Join Foo Fighters On Stage… Again

Saturday night the Foo Fighters were in Wantagh, New York performing their Concrete and Gold Tour, and in the middle of a cover medley that included John Lennon’s ‘Image’, Queen’s ‘Another One Bites The Dust’ and the Ramones’ ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’, none other than actor John Travolta came on stage for a Foo-version of ‘You’re The One That I Want’ from Grease— AGAIN! The first time John took the stage with Dave Grohl for a cover of that tune was back in April at the Foo Fighters’ Jacksonville, Florida show.

Although John wasn’t all into singing along or even talking to the crowd, this time around he definitely had some dance moves!

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith also made an appearance during the same show, hoping on a kit and playing a rendition of Faces’ ‘Stay With Me’ with Foo Fighters’ drummer, Taylor Hawkins singing.

(Picture & Video Courtesy of Foo Fighters/Facebook & themeboudin/YouTube)