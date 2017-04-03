Listen Live

Watch: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella At Wrestlemania

And They Say Chivalry Is Dead

Wrestlemania always provides us with memorable moments, but it was John Cena who had jaws dropping this year. Cena  popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Nikki Bella after the duo defeated The Miz and Maryse in a tag-team match at Wrestlemania 33.

Cena had apparently been planning the proposal for more than a year. After Cena & Bella won their match, Cena called Bella to the center of the ring. Cena didn’t use her “ring name”  either, he proposed with her real name (Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace) leading to believe the proposal was real and not a scripted act.

John and Nikki have been dating in real life since 2012.

After the event, Cena tweeted about the proposal.

Is there anything more romantic than a guy in cargo shorts with no shirt on proposing? We think not.

