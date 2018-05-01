Listen Live

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets: Avengers Edition

Even after the big box office opening, Avengers have haters!

Avengers: Infinity War set a record for the biggest move opening in history. And I guess Jimmy Kimmel didn’t want it to go to the actors’ heads so he did Celebrity Mean Tweets with them!

It’s featuring Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Winston Duke, Elizabeth Olsen, Don Cheadle, Dave Bautista, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Paul Bettany, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pratt and Chris Evans.

It’s one of my favourite late-night segments.

“While I’m comparing old men to reptiles, ever notice that Samuel J. Jackson looks like a snapping turtle?”

“How did the coolest blackest dude in the galaxy end up with some whitebread-a** name like ‘Chadwick’?”


YouTube / Jimmy Kimmel Live

