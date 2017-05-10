Listen Live

Watch: Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Bacon & Chris Stapleton Sing ZZ Top Parody

The First Drafts of Rock Segment Takes A Look At Legs

It’s time for another edition of “First Drafts of Rock”. This time, Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Bacon were joined by Chris Stapleton as they took a look at the “first draft” of ZZ Top’s “Legs“.

The first few linesstayed true to the actual song, but it didn’t take long for things to take a hilarious turn, when Fallon sang “she’s got arms, they’re like legs on her upper half“.

Watch below:

