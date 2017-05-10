Watch: Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Bacon & Chris Stapleton Sing ZZ Top Parody

It’s time for another edition of “First Drafts of Rock”. This time, Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Bacon were joined by Chris Stapleton as they took a look at the “first draft” of ZZ Top’s “Legs“.

The first few linesstayed true to the actual song, but it didn’t take long for things to take a hilarious turn, when Fallon sang “she’s got arms, they’re like legs on her upper half“.

Watch below: