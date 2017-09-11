Listen Live

WATCH: Jim Carey Gives Weirdest Interview

"There is no me. There's just things happening."

By Entertainment

Jim Carey is a hilarious Canadian actor, but he seemed to be in a super weird head space when interviewed over the weekend at Harper Bazaar’s Icons Party. It was quite bizarre.

He started off by circling the interviewer.

He then went on to say that the party was “completely meaningless,” and that the interviewer didn’t exist.

When asked about getting dressed up he said, “I didn’t get dressed up. There is no me. There are clusters tetrahedrons moving around together.”

Here’s the full interview:

Is he okay?

Main Image via YouTube / alec9910

Related posts

Rock 95’s Screening of The Tragically Hip’s Documentary “Long Time Running”

Jared Leto Blinded Himself for Blade Runner Role

Fox in Talks to Revive ‘King of the Hill’

‘It’ Smashes Box Office Records

Arcade Fire Fidget Spinner Sales To Benefit Haiti

The Surprise Guest On The Foo Fighters New Record Is…Justin Timberlake?

First Look: Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury

10 Best Billy Madison Moments

Watch: Netflix Releases New Trailer For “The Magic School Bus Rides Again”