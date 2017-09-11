WATCH: Jim Carey Gives Weirdest Interview

Jim Carey is a hilarious Canadian actor, but he seemed to be in a super weird head space when interviewed over the weekend at Harper Bazaar’s Icons Party. It was quite bizarre.

He started off by circling the interviewer.

He then went on to say that the party was “completely meaningless,” and that the interviewer didn’t exist.

When asked about getting dressed up he said, “I didn’t get dressed up. There is no me. There are clusters tetrahedrons moving around together.”

Here’s the full interview:

Is he okay?

Main Image via YouTube / alec9910