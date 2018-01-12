Watch: ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Confuses Jack White With Eminem

A Jeopardy! contestant is at the center of some online laughs today after confusing Jack White for Eminem during Thursday’s (January 11th) episode of the game show.

Alex Trebek read, “A recent vinyl resurgence has been aided by this musician, who built a pressing plant in his Detroit hometown,” to which the contestant replied with the question “Who is Eminem?” Nope. We can understand how the Detroit hometown part could maybe lead to the mixup, but there was a picture of Jack White accompanying the question.

Watch the clip below.