WATCH: Jackie Chan’s unexpected new leading role

The film also stars Pierce Brosnan

By Entertainment, Videos

Jackie Chan plays a very different character than we are used to in “The Foreigner” alongside Pierce Brosnan. When his daughter is killed in a terrorist attack and the government refuses to release the names of those responsible, he takes it into his own hands.

This film evokes a lot of what makes Law Abiding Citizen and Taken so special. Yet another movie to add to your “to see” list – this one comes out in October.

CC Image Courtesy of edmoyphotographer via Flickr

