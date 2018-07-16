Watch Jack White Join Pearl Jam for ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ Cover

Pearl Jam brought a special friend on stage with them this weekend in Lisbon for a performance of one their frequent covers “Rockin’ In The Free World”.

Jack White, who was also performing at NOS festival joined Pearl Jam on stage for the Neil Young classic, taking guitar and backing vocal duties. During the seven minute epic encore-closer Jack White ripped a couple of solos and joined in on gang vocals during the chorus.

Earlier in the night, Pearl Jam sort of hinted at the collaboration, weaving in The White Stripes “Seven Nation Army” riff into their performance of “Porch”. Watch both performances below: