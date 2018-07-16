Listen Live

Watch Jack White Join Pearl Jam for ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ Cover

During Nos Festival Performance

By Entertainment

Pearl Jam brought a special friend on stage with them this weekend in Lisbon for a performance of one their frequent covers “Rockin’ In The Free World”.

Jack White, who was also performing at NOS festival joined Pearl Jam on stage for the Neil Young classic, taking guitar and backing vocal duties. During the seven minute epic encore-closer Jack White ripped a couple of solos and joined in on gang vocals during the chorus.

Earlier in the night, Pearl Jam sort of hinted at the collaboration, weaving in The White Stripes “Seven Nation Army” riff into their performance of “Porch”. Watch both performances below:

Related posts

WATCH: John Travolta Join Foo Fighters On Stage… Again

Bruce Willis Says ‘Die Hard Is Not A Christmas Movie’

I Decided to Test Human’s Pack Mentality in the Funniest Way

Joaquin Phoenix Confirmed To Play The Joker In New Origin Film

2018 EMMYS ANNOUNCED

WATCH: The Most Timely KFC Advertisement Ever

‘House Of Cards’ Season 6 Trailer Features New President Claire Underwood

QOTSA’s Josh Homme Share’s Anthony Bourdain’s Letter To His Daughter

‘It’ Producers To Remake 80’s Slasher Film ‘Child’s Play’