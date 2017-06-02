Listen Live

Watch: Jack White And Elton John Improvise New Blues Song

"Two Fingers Of Whiskey"

As part of the upcoming PBS special, The American Epic Sessions, Elton John joined Jack White to record a new track titled, “Two Fingers of Whiskey.” The lyrics were written by John’s longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin who handed them to John with the tough mission to improvise the music.

The American Epic Sessions premieres June 6 on PBS featuring artists like Beck, Alabama Shakes, Nas, and Steve Martin.

With John on the keys, and White on the guitar, watch these two legends create a 1920s blues themed song on the spot.

 

