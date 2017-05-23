WATCH: Imagine Dragons Performance and Chris Cornell Tribute At Billboard Music Awards

Imagine Dragons are SO good live and they proved that once again at their latest performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. Here they are with their latest single “Believer.”

Can you imagine how awesome they’ll be at WayHome this summer? We’re SO luck to have them headlining the festival!

Dan Reynolds took a moment after his performance to honour the late Chris Cornell:

