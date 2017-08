The movie remake of Stephen King’s story of a creepy clown terrorizing a group of kids is coming at us pretty quick!

This new trailer for the flick features more of Pennywise the Clown, played by Bill Skarsgård, who does an intensely frightening updated version of the same character originally played by Tim Curry in the 1990 film.

‘IT’ hits theatres September 8th.

