Listen Live

WATCH: ICYMI – Foo Fighters “Charlie Brown” Christmas Medley on SNL

Best version of Charlie Brown ever...

By Entertainment, Music

On December 16th, Foo Fighters absolutely rocked SNL in support their new album “Concrete and Gold.”

Dave Grohl pulled out an ugly sweater and shredded through a Christmas medley that’s worth hearing over… And over.

See Foo Fighters live, July 12th at Rogers Centre in Toronto!

Related posts

Gord Downie Named Canadian Press Newsmaker Of The Year

“The Office” Might be Getting a Revival

Rock 95’s Favourite Songs Of 2017