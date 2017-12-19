WATCH: ICYMI – Foo Fighters “Charlie Brown” Christmas Medley on SNL
Best version of Charlie Brown ever...
On December 16th, Foo Fighters absolutely rocked SNL in support their new album “Concrete and Gold.”
Dave Grohl pulled out an ugly sweater and shredded through a Christmas medley that’s worth hearing over… And over.
Foo Fighters 🎄🎸 #awesomeness #SNL Dave Grohl Everlong pic.twitter.com/CbUXrLrpNo
— Jay Milla (@MillaLiraj) December 17, 2017
