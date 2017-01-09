Listen Live

WATCH: Horrifying 100 Car Pileup On 401 Caught On Camera

A massive collision involving dozens of cars took place on Saturday

By Videos

This is scary to watch, but a very important reminder of just how important it is to drive according to conditions in the winter time.

On Saturday a massive collision occurred on the Highway 401 between Oshawa and Belleville. The collision involved about 100 vehicles. Fortunately there were no fatalities, but a number of people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

A YouTuber managed to catch the events leading up to the collision on camera, including footage of a transport truck that lost control and spun out.

Watch the video below:

 

