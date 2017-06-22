WATCH: Hilarious Weather Blooper

Things got off the rails quickly in the Global Newsroom in Calgary last night. Meteorologist Jordan Witzel began announcing the ParticiPACTION 150 Play List activity of the day and noticed it was swinging. Instead of thinking about the playground, his mind went elsewhere.

WATCH: @Scottfeeglobal and @Amberschinkel got the giggles when @JordanWitzel started talking about… swinging. Oh Jordan! pic.twitter.com/XaPcSJBf3n

— Global Calgary (@GlobalCalgary) June 20, 2017

Don’t feel bad, Jordan, it’s not the first time that weather has gone off the rail and certainly won’t be the last.

CC Image Courtesy of Yun Huang Yong via Flickr