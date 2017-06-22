Listen Live

WATCH: Hilarious Weather Blooper

He misinterpreted the meaning of a popular playground activity...

By Funny, Videos, Weird and Wonderful

Things got off the rails quickly in the Global Newsroom in Calgary last night. Meteorologist Jordan Witzel began announcing the ParticiPACTION 150 Play List activity of the day and noticed it was swinging. Instead of thinking about the playground, his mind went elsewhere.

WATCH: @Scottfeeglobal and @Amberschinkel got the giggles when @JordanWitzel started talking about… swinging. Oh Jordan! pic.twitter.com/XaPcSJBf3n

Don’t feel bad, Jordan, it’s not the first time that weather has gone off the rail and certainly won’t be the last.

CC Image Courtesy of Yun Huang Yong via Flickr

Related posts

New ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer Released

Google Doodle Hides a Musical Secret!

Fans Not Happy with New Nashville Predators Jerseys

WATCH: London, Ontario’s Newest Celebrity

University Offers Classes on How to Go Viral

New Man Bun Ken Doll Is Now A Thing

Marvel announces Rock Inspired Comic Covers

Watch: “Baby Driver” Trailer Remix Will Get You Fired Up

Food gets political at Vladmir Poutine in Montreal