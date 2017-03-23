WATCH: Hilarious Safe Sex For Seniors Rap

Listen Live

Doctor's Video Goes Viral

Usually it’s the parents that get freaked out when they have to have “the talk” with their kids, but now it seems like the adults or even seniors are the ones needing that “talk”.

Dr. Shannon Dowler, of Asheville, North Carolina, has created this viral video of her safe sex for seniors rap, explaining how seniors can get sexually transmitted diseases too.

STD’s among seniors is not a new issue, but it’s still not a topic getting talked about much.

So maybe it’s time WE sit down with our parents and talk to THEM about… being safe.

(Video & Image Courtesy Shannon Dowler,MD/YouTube)

