WATCH: High School Student w/ Cerebral Palsy Scores Inspirational Touchdown

High School Senior Sepp Shirey got into the final home game of his high school career intending only to carry the football once for a yard or two. Instead, the student with cerebral palsy ran for an incredible 80-yards with the strength everybody’s encouragement.

Both teams put points and the game aside to make one dream come true. The compassion and sportsmanship by all of these students will likely be felt by Sepp Shirey forever.

It made for an incredible moment…

Days after, Sepp Shirey’s Grandmother made an appearance to the opposing team’s School to say, thank you!