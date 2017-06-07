Listen Live

WATCH: Hero Dives into Moving Car to Save Driver Having A Seizure

This guy deserves a medal

By Morning Show, Uncategorized

A man acted very quickly when he noticed a car driving erratically into oncoming traffic in Dixon, Illinois.

 

Dixon Police noticed the vehicle driving erratically and began to follow it, catching one man’s brave actions that saved the driver’s life.

Wow I just saved this guy's life in the blue car i jumped in his car he was having a seizure at the wheel the cops said…

Posted by Randy Tompkins on Friday, June 2, 2017

Randy saw the driver having a seizure, parked his truck and jumped into the passenger side window of the car managing to stop the vehicle before anyone was hurt.

