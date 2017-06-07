WATCH: Hero Dives into Moving Car to Save Driver Having A Seizure

A man acted very quickly when he noticed a car driving erratically into oncoming traffic in Dixon, Illinois.

(2/2) Dash cam video of the incident: pic.twitter.com/KpS1RDaZ88 — Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) June 3, 2017

Dixon Police noticed the vehicle driving erratically and began to follow it, catching one man’s brave actions that saved the driver’s life.

Wow I just saved this guy's life in the blue car i jumped in his car he was having a seizure at the wheel the cops said… Posted by Randy Tompkins on Friday, June 2, 2017

Randy saw the driver having a seizure, parked his truck and jumped into the passenger side window of the car managing to stop the vehicle before anyone was hurt.