Watch: HBO Unveils Trailer For Upcoming ‘Andre The Giant’ Documentary

One of the most recognizable faces in the history of professional wrestling is set to be the subject of a documentary film courtesy of HBO. Andre The Giant transcended sports entertainment in the 1980s to become a pop culture phenomenon.

Billed at 7-foot-4 and over 500 pounds, Andre The Giant was truly larger than life. From his on-screen role as the WWF’s “Eighth Wonder of the World” to his appearances in hit films like The Princess Bride and Conan The Destroyer, the man born André René Roussimoff will be profiled in the documentary that will be released on April 10. Check out the trailer below.

The film came together under Bill Simmons and HBO Sports in partnership with the WWE.