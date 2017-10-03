WATCH: Harrison Ford Forgets Ryan Gosling’s Name

Blade Runner 2049 is out this weekend and Harrison Ford is reprising his role as Rick Deckard from the original 1982 Blade Runner film.

His involvement in the sequel seemed unlikely after he spoke about how “tough” filming the original movie was. But, when he was asked what it took to get him be part of it he said, “A really good script and then they followed it with bags of money, what would you imagine?”

Ford appeared alongside his Blade Runner 2049 co-star Ryan Gosling on The Graham Norton Show to promote the upcoming movie and ended up blanking on his name.