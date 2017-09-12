WATCH: Harrison Ford Directing Traffic in NYC

What does Harrison Ford do when he gets stuck in traffic? He takes matters into his own hands.

According to TMZ, his car got stuck between cars near the Midtown Tunnel in New York City thanks to a pileup. Instead of waiting for the cops to show up, Ford took it upon himself to direct traffic. He got out of his car and started yelling at cars and waving them through. It was all over pretty quickly, but not before one fan was able to capture this video.