Watch: Guns N’ Roses Cover Velvet Revolver In Berlin
The Band Played The 2005 Single "Slither"
Guns N’ Roses kicked off the 2018 leg of their seemingly never ending Not in This Lifetime Tour in Berlin on Sunday. The band decided to try something a little different, covering “Slither” by Velvet Revolver, the supergroup that GN’R’s Slash and Duff McKagan alongside late singer Scott Weiland.
It was the first time Axl Rose had attempted a song by the his then-former bandmates’ supergroup, but Slash and McKagan have played songs from Chinese Democracy (recorded with Axl’s “non-original” GN’R lineup)
GN’R is on the road for the rest of the summer. On June 29th they’re releasing a massive re-issue celebrating the 30th anniversary of their Appetite for Destruction.