Watch: Green Day Pays Homage To ‘They Live’ In New ‘Back In The U.S.A’ Video

Green Day’s recently released best of record God’s Favorite Band includes two new tracks, “Back In The U.S.A.” and a new version of Billie Joe Armstrong’s “Ordinary World.” The band unveiled a video for the former today.

The “Back In The U.S.A.” video is a homage to both John Carpenter’s sci-fi classic They Live and the 1998 film Pleasantville. Watch Green Day see colour and read subliminal messages with a pair of They Live-inspired sunglasses below.

And here’s a clip of “Rowdy” Roddy Piper in the cult classic here.